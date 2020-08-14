(KMAland) -- The 2019-20 sports calendar year was unlike any other before it. In keeping with that tradition, our KMAland Coach of the Year award is also unlike any before it.
There were plenty of outstanding coaching performances that have been highlighted by KMA Sports throughout the season, but there was one particular situation that stood out to us.
While the rest of the nation watched on, the state of Iowa was the first to stage an actual high school sports season this summer. We don't know how many of you did it. With the restrictions in place and -- in some respects -- your health potentially on the line, every softball and baseball coach did more than just coach a team.
For this year's KMAland Coach of the Year, we are honoring all of you. For your hard work, your passion and for your ability to coach and lead on the fly, every KMAland softball and baseball coach has a piece of this.
Compiled below is a rundown of our coverage of these coaches throughout the months leading up to the season, the actual season and those that were fortunate enough to advance deep in the postseason.
These coaches join previous winners Darrell Burmeister of Nodaway Valley (2017-18), Brian Daoust of Shenandoah (2016-17), KMA Sports Hall of Famer Dan Martinez of Red Oak (2012-13), Sidney's Amy McClintock (2015-16), Treynor's Scott Rucker (2014-15), Kevin Schafer of East Mills (2013-14) and Joe Wollum of CAM (2018-19) as winners of this award.
Previous KMAland Coach of the Year Award Winners
2019: Joe Wollum, CAM
2018: Darrell Burmeister, Nodaway Valley
2017: Brian Daoust, Shenandoah
2016: Amy McClintock, Sidney
2015: Scott Rucker, Treynor
2014: Kevin Schafer, East Mills
2013: Dan Martinez, Red Oak