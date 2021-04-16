(Underwood) -- All-KMAland star Macy Vanfossan will continue her volleyball career at the Division II level with Truman State.
Originally, the Underwood standout wasn’t completely sure she wanted to pursue volleyball at the next level.
“My mom and dad told me to just see what my options were and what schools would offer me,” Vanfossan said. “I went to a few schools, and I really liked Truman.”
Vanfossan, who chose Truman State over other interest from Minnesota State-Mankato and Rockhurst, says the coaching staff created a great relationship with her and constantly kept in touch.
“(Truman State coach Ben Briney) called me every week,” she said. “I thought he was the best fit and really wanted me.”
Vanfossan averaged 3.5 kills per set while hitting with near-.300 efficiency throughout her senior season. She also averaged 3.7 digs, 0.4 blocks and 0.4 aces per set for the Western Iowa Conference champion Eagles.
“I’m really excited I decided to play,” Vanfossan said. “I want to see how far I can go, and I’m really excited to go down and play for Truman. It’s a good program.”
Vanfossan says she hopes to continue to play outside, but Coach Briney has also mentioned playing on the right side.
“That would definitely be different for me,” she added. “It would be, but there are times in serve receive (at Underwood) where I would hit on the right side. It would be different to do it all the time, but I think I can adjust to it.”
Listen to the full interview with Vanfossan from Friday’s Upon Further Review below.