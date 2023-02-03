(Coralville) -- Riverside sophomore sensation Molly Allen etched her name among the 14 wrestlers that can forever say they won a state title at the first IGHSAU-sanctioned Girls State Wrestling Tournament.
Allen -- who already has IWCOA Girls State and Fargo National titles to her name -- joined the rare air with a title at 115 pounds.
"I've been preparing for this since the season started," Allen said. "It feels great."
Allen made it look easy in front of a jam-packed Xtream Arena with a pin of Molly Sek (Sioux City North) in the finals. Allen's win over Sek was her second in seven days. She also downed Sek at last week's regional tournament in Sioux City.
"I knew she was tough," Allen said. "I changed a few things. I just had to wrestle my style. The plan was to get a takedown early in the match and set the pace."
Allen finished the tournament with four falls and one major decision.
"I started (wrestling) when I was four," she said. "It was rare to have girls in wrestling. It's exciting to see it grow."
Allen was one of two Riverside grapplers to leave Coralville with a medal. Carly Henderson (120) finished seventh. Henderson's medal was the latest notch in a productive year that has included contributing to a top-three track team and state qualifications in volleyball and cross country.
"It's crazy to be here," Henderson said. "This was the end goal. Sports are my life."
Moravia's Layla Ewing (120) and Lewis Central's Mahri Manz (140) were runners-up.
Ewing suffered a 2-0 defeat to Abigail Meyrer (Pleasant Valley) in the finals, and Manz lost by fall to Kiara Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock).
"I'm pretty angry at myself right now," the sophomore said. "This is going to be a big motivator. I'm going to imagine how I feel right now and work towards not feeling like this again."
Manz led a Lewis Central lineup that finished fourth in the team standings. The Titans totaled 102 points, falling six points shy of taking home a trophy.
Teammate Sophie Barnes (126) finished her career on a high note as she bounced back from her semifinals loss to defeat Alexis Winkey (Ames) for third place.
"It wasn't the end goal," Barnes said. "But I got the next big thing. It's the hardest thing I've ever had to do. This sport teaches resilience."
Ava McNeal (100), Maya Humlicek (105) and Espie Almazan (145) each finished seventh for the Titans.
Like Barnes, McNeal ended her time in the Titan singlet with hardware.
"I definitely expected to do better," McNeal said. "It feels better (to end on a win). I would have been down on myself if it ended in a loss."
SWAT's Ady Lundquist (110) capped her memorable prep career with a third-place finish. Lundquist lost in the semifinals, but quickly regrouped en route to the bronze medal behind a win over Jalynn Goodale (Osage) in the third-place match. Goodale and Lundquist met in the last two IWCOA State Tournaments, and Goodale beat Lundquist in the semifinals last year.
"It was redemption," Lundquist said. "I've learned a lot of things she didn't know were coming."
Lundquist's teammates, Grace Britten (170) and Haley Armstrong (235) also cracked the medal stand with respective finishes of sixth and eighth.
AHSTW's Bella Canada (235) rebounded from a quarterfinal loss with the highest state medal of her career. Canada won four matches on the consolation side of the bracket to finish third.
"It feels amazing," Canada said. "I've lost in the quarterfinals all four years. I had the mentality of doing what I had to do. It takes a lot of grit. It was a grind, but I didn't want to go home with regrets."
Missouri Valley junior Nicole Olson (155) entered the tournament undefeated but left with a fifth-place medal after two losses. Olson hopes to use this year's showing as motivation for her senior season.
"Fifth isn't what I came here to get, but I battled back," Olson said. "This is just fuel to the fire. Next year, I'm coming back better than ever."
Creston's Savannah Sistad (235) and Missouri Valley's Jocelyn Buffum (235) also medaled with respective finishes of fifth and sixth.
KMALAND MEDALISTS
1st Place
Molly Allen, Riverside (115)
2nd Place
Molly Sek, Sioux City North (115)
Layla Ewing, Moravia (120)
Mahri Manz, Lewis Central (140)
3rd Place
Ady Lundquist, SWAT (110)
Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central (125)
Bella Canada, AHSTW (235)
5th Place
Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley (155)
Savannah Sistad, Creston (235)
6th Place
Grace Britten, SWAT (170)
Jocelyn Buffum, Missouri Valley (235)
7th Place
Ava McNeal, Lewis Central (100)
Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central (105)
Carly Henderson, Riverside (120)
Espie Almazan, Lewis Central (145)
8th Place
Haley Armstrong, SWAT (235)