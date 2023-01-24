(KMAland) -- Four KMAland girls wrestlers are in the top two of the latest rankings released by IAWrestle.
View the full rankings here (subscription required) and list of ranked KMAland wrestlers below.
INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
1. Molly Allen, Riverside (115 lbs)
1. Mahri Manz, Lewis Central (140 lbs)
2. Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central (105 lbs)
2. Layla Ewing, Moravia (120 lbs)
3. Ady Lundquist, S.W.A.T (110 lbs)
3. Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central (125 lbs)
3. Isabella Canada, AHSTW (170 lbs)
4. Ava McNeal, Lewis Central (100 lbs)
4. Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley (155 lbs)
4. Savannah Sistad, Creston (235 lbs)
5. Grace Britten, S.W.A.T (170 lbs)
5. Jocelyn Buffum, Missouri Valley (235 lbs)
6. Molly Sek, Sioux City North (115 lbs)
6. Espie Almazan, Lewis Central (145 lbs)
6. Haley Armstrong, S.W.A.T (235 lbs)
7. Keira Hessenius, LeMars (105 lbs)
8. Nancy Bowman, Logan-Magnolia (145 lbs)