(KMAland) -- Riverside's Molly Allen and Lewis Central's Mahri Manz are ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes while the Lewis Central girls are also No. 1 in the latest wrestling rankings released by IAWrestle.
View the full rankings here (subscription required) and list of ranked KMAlanders below.
TEAM RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central
INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
1. Molly Allen, Riverside (120 lbs)
1. Mahri Manz, Lewis Central (140 lbs)
2. Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central (105 lbs)
2. Adyson Lundquist, Southwest Valley (110 lbs)
2. Savannah Sistad, Creston (220 lbs)
3. Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central (125 lbs)
3. Jocelyn Buffum, Missouri Valley (235 lbs)
4. Ava McNeal, Lewis Central (100 lbs)
4. Layla Ewing, Moravia (120 lbs)
6. Nancy Bowman, Logan-Magnolia (145 lbs)
7. Espie Almazan, Lewis Central (145 lbs)
8. Bella Canada, AHSTW (235 lbs)
9. Keira Hessenius, LeMars (100 lbs)
9. Carly Henderson, Riverside (125 lbs)
10. Ava Kennedy, Treynor (110 lbs)