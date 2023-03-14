(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln soccer star Liberty Bates will play her junior and senior soccer seasons knowing her college future is secured.
That's because she committed to Northern Iowa recently.
"I'm stoked," Bates said. "It's been my dream to play at the next level since I was a little kid. Getting that opportunity is amazing. Growing up, this was one of my huge goals. I was determined to get myself there."
Bates always wanted to make her college decision sooner rather than later.
"I hoped to not make it my senior year," she said. "I've been going to camps since my freshman season. It just worked out that I found the program in my junior year."
Bates had interest from Tulsa and Creighton but ultimately committed to UNI.
"I toured multiple campuses," Bates said. "I don't think any of them gave me the feeling of home I felt at UNI. It's a program I thought could develop me as a player and take me to the next level."
Bates loved the program's direction under head coach Bruce Erickson.
"I see a vision in their program," Bates said. "It could develop into something amazing I want to be part of. (Erickson) has a beautiful vision for his program. They love the game, and soccer is the game I love. They strive to compete and raise the bar. They want to raise their program to be dominant, and I want to help them get there. That would be amazing."
Bates scored 36 goals and accounted for 23 assists in her first two seasons at AL.
"I have a huge competitive drive," Bates said. "I think (UNI) loved that part of me."
Bates hopes to use the next two years at AL to improve her skills.
"I can always get bigger, faster and stronger," she said. "I want to work on being even more dominant."
Click below to hear the full interview with Bates.