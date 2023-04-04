(KMAland) -- The coaches have been announced for this summer's Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series.
Abraham Lincoln's Tyler Brietzke and Sioux City East's Trevor Miller will serve as assistants on the Large Schools West Team.
The teams will be led by Urbandale's Eric Evans (Large Schools West), Walnut graduate and ADM head coach Jason Book (Small Schools West), Clinton's Kevin Cunningham (Large Schools East) and Wahlert's Kory Tuescher (Small Schools East).
The All-Star Series is from July 27 to July 29th at Merchants Park in Carroll.