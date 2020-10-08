(Council Bluffs) -- A breakout season for Abraham Lincoln has come behind several breakout individual performances. One of those is the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week, Lennx Brown.
The senior quarterback has been tremendous with 710 yards passing, another 419 yards on the ground and 16 offensive touchdowns. In his latest performance, Brown piled up 271 total yards and five touchdowns during a 56-13 win over city rival Thomas Jefferson.
“Everything was just clicking,” Brown said. “My teammates and I prepared all week for the game. Even during the offseason, we were putting in the work, and it’s starting to show for us.”
The win for AL was their third straight dominant performance against a Missouri River Conference team, as they beat Sioux City West, Sioux City North and TJ by an average point differential of nearly 40 per game.
“The group of guys we have right now,” Brown added, “our leaders are just amazing.”
The success is a stark contrast from recent years. The 5-1 record is its best win total since 2013 when they were 5-5.
“Last year and years in the past, when we would start to lose we’d get down on ourselves and not able to bounce back,” Brown said. “We made it a goal this year to not let that happen, and so far we’re successful in doing that.”
The Lynx will get a pretty big test on Friday when Sioux City East visits Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs. The Black Raiders are also 5-1 this year.
“This is going to be a good one,” Brown said. “I can’t wait for it. Both us are some dogs, and it’s going to be nice.”
Brown was a guest on Thursday’s KMAland Catch Up. Listen to the complete interview linked below.