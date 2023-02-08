(Council Bluffs) -- Another set of twins from KMAland will play football with one another at the next level.
Abraham Lincoln’s Wade and Wes Brown recently made their decision to play football at Briar Cliff official. On Wednesday’s Upon Further Review, the two defensive backs talked about that decision.
“Last year, they sent (recruiting coordinator Nathan Koziol) to our school,” Wade Brown told KMA Sports. “We sat down and had a conversation, and we really kind of hit it off right away. We went up and visited Briar Cliff, and we really enjoyed the coaching staff.”
“Aside from the football, the coaching staff just seem like great people,” Wes Brown said. “They really wanted to connect with you and connect with your family. When we went there, we had that connection instantly.”
Both Browns will play in the secondary at the next level with Wade continuing to play safety and Wes set to play cornerback. They will also join current Briar Cliff defensive back and former AL teammate Tim McCarthy, who just finished out his freshman year at the Sioux City school.
“(Tim) told me about their season, and we stayed connected the whole time,” Wade said. “He told me about their season, and I feel like he’s the reason I was recruited to play there. I just really like the coaching staff, and it just all together really good.”
Along with getting a chance to reconnect with McCarthy, the Brown brothers are also excited to continue their own connection.
“We’d talked about it a lot,” Wes said. “Ever since we were kids, we wanted to play with each other at the next level. We wanted to keep it happening, and we both pretty much decided on Briar Cliff because we love the school and love the coaching staff.”
Wade Brown had 43.5 tackles and two interceptions this past fall while Wes Brown finished his senior year with 36.0 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and one interception.
“It’s really special,” Wade added. “It’s always something we wanted to do, and it’s going to be nice to see how we evolve together. We challenge each other, and we push each other to be the best we can be.”
Listen to much more with Wade and Wes Brown from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.