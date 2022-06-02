(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln defender Bella Cain will continue her soccer career next year at the College of St. Mary.
"It means a lot to me," Cain said about her commitment. "I've played soccer since age four. The fact that the College of St. Mary wanted me to play with them is an amazing opportunity."
Cain's next step in her soccer career is an opportunity she always wanted but wasn't sure was possible.
"I always wanted to do something beyond high school," she said. "It just all fell in place."
Cain looked at a handful of schools, including Iowa Western and York.
Then her school counselor guided her to the College of St. Mary.
"She thought they would fit well with me," Cain said. "I reached out to (head coach) Jordan (Irsik). I practiced with the team, and it was the best. Everyone was nice and welcoming. I wanted a team that I could rely on and could rely on me. I know they will help me become a better player, and I can help them."
Cain joins a Flames squad that went 7-10-1 last season. Despite last year's losing record, Cain likes the buy-in she has seen from her future teammates.
"They do a lot of out-of-season training to promote well-being," she said. "I like that they do that all through the summer."
Cain has played a defender position for Abraham Lincoln and expects to do the same in college.
"That position was given to me in high school because we needed more defenders," she said. "If they wanted me to play somewhere else, I would. But I think I'll be playing outside back."
Cain wants to soak in the college experience over the next four years.
"I want to create lifelong friendships with my teammates," she said.
Cain will study business at the College of St. Mary. Former KMAlanders Sarah Parmer (Plattsmouth), Jordynne Piittmann (Treynor), Katie Herold (Abraham Lincoln), Alexis Vodicka (Thomas Jefferson), Selena Balquier (Nebraska City), Alysyn Knecht (Thomas Jefferson) and Carlie Winchester (Missouri Valley) were on the Flames' roster last year.
