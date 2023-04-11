(Council Bluffs) -- Faith Case had no idea when she visited Graceland as a freshman that she would return.
Fast forward three years, and the Abraham Lincoln senior is ready to continue her volleyball career with the Yellowjackets.
"I'm extremely excited for this opportunity," Case said. "I'm excited to see what Graceland has for me."
Case took a tour of Graceland her freshman year with some classmates from Abraham Lincoln. Little did she know that would be her future home.
"When I visited, there was just something about Graceland I really loved," she said. "I loved the atmosphere, the environment, the vibe and the people. But as a freshman, I kept my options open. Senior year, Graceland was still in the back of my mind."
Her second tour to Graceland featured an interaction with head coach Stew McDole. That ultimately led to her commitment.
"I immediately connected with (McDole)," she said. "We formed a good bond. That was big because I wanted a great bond with my college coach. When I went back on campus, I felt the same vibe and environment I remembered as a freshman. I looked at a couple of other colleges, but Graceland was the place I wanted to go. I knew it's where I wanted to be for the next four years."
Case joins a Graceland program that went 8-23 last year. Wins and losses, Case feels McDole is the coach for her.
"He pushes athletes to their fullest potential," she said. "That's something I want as a player. He makes sure there's always a goal. That was huge for me."
Case is ready to give it her best at Graceland.
"Hard work and dedication are something I can bring to the team," she said. "I'm focused and will work hard to push my limits. Skill-wise, I can bring a good variety of passing, so I'm excited to bring that to the table. I hope to reach my fullest potential as an athlete and push myself to be the best player I can."
Case cites her parents and her club coach, Kevin Boyce, as inspirations in her athletic career.
"(Boyce) is the biggest reason for the skills I have, and for the athlete I’ve become," she said. "I’m extremely grateful for my support system and how they’ve got me through obstacles and adversity."
Case plans to study psychology at Graceland. Click below to hear the full interview.