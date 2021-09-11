(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln senior Josh Dix -- one of the most highly-recruited KMAland basketball players in recent memory -- committed to Iowa on Saturday.
Dix, a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Colorado State, Drake, Minnesota, Purdue, Northern Iowa and South Dakota State.
Dix is the No. 23-ranked shooting guard in the nation, and the top prospect in Iowa for the Class of 2022.
He joins Dasonte Brown from New Hampshire as 2022 commits to Iowa.