(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln’s Josh Dix, Jamison Gruber and Baylie Girres all earned Missouri River Activities Conference First Team honors on Monday.
Girres is joined on the girls first team by Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Kenley Meis and Brooklyn Stanley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Payton Hardy and Emma Salker and Sioux City East’s Alex Flattery.
Dix and Gruber were joined on the boys first team by Caleb Dreckman of LeMars, Sioux City East’s Bie Ruei, Keavian Hayes of Sioux City West and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Tyler Smith.
View the complete list of first and second team choices in the files below.