(KMAland) -- The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association has released their All-State choices from the boys basketball season.
Abraham Lincoln’s Josh Dix is the only area first team All-State choice, landing the honor in Class 4A. There were also three second team and three third team picks.
View the list of area athletes honored below.
FIRST TEAM
Josh Dix, SR, Abraham Lincoln (Class 4A)
SECOND TEAM
Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (Class 1A)
Raydden Grobe, SR, AHSTW (Class 1A)
Jamison Gruber, SR, Abraham Lincoln (Class 4A)
THIRD TEAM
Caleb Dreckman, SR, LeMars (Class 3A)
Sage Evans, JR, West Harrison (Class 1A)
Bie Ruei, SR, Sioux City East (Class 4A)