(Council Bluffs) -- This year’s KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year needed just 12 games to secure the title.
Abraham Lincoln’s Josh Dix had his season come to an unfortunate finish with a serious leg injury that cost him a chance at another state tournament appearance. However, his dominance in the 12 games he did play made it very difficult to overlook.
Dix averaged 19.9 points with 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.5 blocks, making an impact on both ends of the floor while leading the Lynx to a 10-2 record in the games he was active. In his 12th game, though, Dix suffered a broken tibia and fibula after skying to block a shot.
“I didn’t really feel anything at the time it happened,” Dix said. “When I looked down, I saw it hanging. It was pretty gross, honestly, and I knew right when it happened that my season was over, pretty much.”
Dix says he’s currently in good spirits and starting in on physical therapy with hopes of being ready for next year when he’s a freshman at Iowa.
“I’m starting to put weight back on it,” Dix said. “Surgery went well when it happened. Everything is good right now, and I’m just taking it day by day.”
While the injury put a damper on the finish to his career, there’s no doubt Dix’s legacy at Abraham Lincoln is cemented. He guided the Lynx to the state tournament as a junior with hopes of cashing in on another trip to Des Moines this season.
“We were playing pretty good and getting better every practice,” Dix said. “We were preparing for (March). We knew we had the pieces to make a deep run, and our best basketball was ahead of us. The 12 games I played was really fun. I had been playing with last year’s senior class for eight years, so this was a new group of guys. It was very fun to lead them.”
During Dix’s four-year career with the Lynx, he was a part of 64 wins.
“It was a lot of hard work,” Dix said. “Coach (Jason Isaacson) is a great coach. He puts us through a lot in the summer. (I’ll remember) the hard work and friendships. I met a lot of people I didn’t know before I got to high school and made a lot of lifelong friends. We had some special moments on and off the court.”
