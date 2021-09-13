(Council Bluffs) -- The long recruiting process for Abraham Lincoln’s Josh Dix came to a finish this weekend with his commitment to the University of Iowa.
“I told (Coach Fran McCaffery) on Thursday,” Dix told KMA Sports. “I had a great official visit last weekend. I hung out with the guys a lot. The off the court connection was really good.”
Dix had another standout junior season for the Lynx last winter, guiding AL to the state tournament while averaging 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
“I watched a couple practices, and I really like the way they play,” Dix said. “They play really fast tempo, and they share the ball. They’re really unselfish.”
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Dix received several mid-major offers early in the recruiting process, but this past April many power conference schools started to recognize his talents. The top-ranked player in Iowa for his class, Dix also had offers from Minnesota, Purdue, Wake Forest and Wisconsin.
“It was a pretty long process,” Dix said. “I was just taking my time. I started getting those Power Five offers in April, and it really changed it. I knew that I could make it to the big schools. Iowa just felt right, and I pulled the trigger.”
Dix also said he originally planned to visit Wisconsin, but the Hawkeyes were so impressive on his official visit that he didn’t want to delay the process any longer. He also felt – even while many of his early offers came from mid-majors – that he could reach the point where he was the highly sought recruit that he became.
“I just worked really hard,” he said. “Last summer was kind of weird with COVID so we weren’t really able to be seen. This summer, I felt like if I was able to be seen then I would definitely get those (major conference offers).”
