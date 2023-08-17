(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln senior linebacker Caden Dorr has committed to play football at the next level with Simpson.
“I’ve been going to other places and getting recruited to some other schools,” Dorr told KMA Sports. “Simpson was the last school I visited, and it was just something about it. We had a team camp in Creston a couple weeks ago, and the Simpson coaches were putting it on. Just talking with the coaches, meeting with them and getting to know them on another level past football was huge for me.”
Dorr was among the top tacklers for the Lynx last season, finishing with 47.5 total tackles while adding 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
“I felt like more than just a football player at Simpson,” Dorr added. “I could be valued as a student and person more than just an athlete. Their (pre-med) program is awesome, and the family feel they have there with the culture they’re building is amazing.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Dorr will likely move around the Abraham Lincoln defensive formation this year and plans to settle in to the same type of role with Simpson.
“Not sure if I’ll be the nickel or inside,” Dorr said. “I feel like I fit in great with their scheme and how their defense works. I feel like I can get in there and start playing there, and I feel like I can play and compete for them.”
While the decision comes just before his senior football season begins, Dorr says that was never really a plan of his.
“Two months ago, I would have never thought I would be committed,” he said. “After I went on that Simpson visit, it’s been on my mind. Simpson and their coaches, everything stood out to me and my family. It’s something I knew I wanted to be a part of, and so after some time and consideration, I just knew Simpson was the right place for me.”
Listen to much more with Dorr on his college decision in the audio file below.