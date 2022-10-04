(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln soccer standout Megan Elam found a family and welcoming feeling at Midland.
“I stepped foot on the soccer field with the team, and it just felt like home,” Elam said.
The star defender and midfielder with the Lynx, Elam said she originally didn’t plan to visit Midland. However, her former club coach is now an assistant with the program.
“I had gone to other colleges and had practices with other teams,” Elam added, “but they just didn’t feel like it was where I was meant to be. I finally (took a visit to Midland), and I just loved it.”
Elam says that she loved the small-town feeling that she felt while visiting the Fremont, Nebraska school.
“I’m not going to get lost there,” she said. “It was just amazing. I couldn’t see myself at any of the other colleges I visited. Everything about Midland was so great.”
Now that the decision is out of the way, Elam can focus on what her future with the Midland program looks like.
“They were thinking about putting me at midfield,” she said. “I love midfield, I love attacking and I’m very competitive. I love playing defense, but just looking at Midland and who is graduating, it looks like midfield would be my best choice so I can fit in right away.”
