(KMAland) -- The Missouri River Activities Conference released their 2021 all-conference volleyball team on Friday.
The eight-player first team is led by three seniors from Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Maddie Hinkel (setter), Emma Salker (middle blocker) and Alivia Wolf (libero). Sioux City East's Taylor Drent and Alex Radcliffe were first-team choices at middle blocker and outside hitter while Abraham Lincoln's Baylie Girres (outside hitter), Bishop Heelan's Lauren LaFleur (right side hitter) and Sioux City North's Madison Craighead (middle blocker) also received first-team designations.
AL had two second-team members: Azaria Green (middle blocker) and Molly Romano (setter) while Jeena Carle was an honorable mention. Thomas Jefferson's Braelynn Keesee was also an honorable mention. Check out the full teams below.