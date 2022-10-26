(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln standouts Azaria Green and Molly Romano have been named unanimous selections to the All-Missouri River Conference First Team.
Green and Romano are joined on the first team by Heelan’s Maliyah Hacker, Sioux City East’s Olivia Mentzer, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Alexa Trover, Sioux City North’s Ava Lloyd and Madalyn Welp and LeMars’ Sarah Brown.
Along the second team, AL’s Jeena Carle was honored with a spot while Sioux City East’s Hollie Peterson, Mackenzie Crawford and Carlee Jackson are also on the team. Sioux City West’s Maya Augustine, Heelan’s Lauren LaFleur and Grace Nelson, Sioux City North’s Sydney Chamberlain and Elen Pruett of Sergeant Bluff-Luton are also on the second team.
View the complete list of honorees below.
