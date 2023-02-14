(Council Bluffs) -- Parker Herzog watched from afar last year while his teammates soaked in the organized chaos of the State Wrestling Tournament.
After years of watching loved ones and friends hit the mats at the Wells Fargo Arena, Herzog gets to wrestle at the Class 3A State Tournament.
"I'm super excited," the Abraham Lincoln junior said. "I didn't make it last year. It was a heartbreaker watching all of my teammates go. I was happy for them, but it was sad. It feels amazing right now."
Herzog finished third at districts in his freshman and sophomore seasons when only the top two advanced to state. Those shortcomings in the previous years fueled Herzog this season.
"I worked year-round," he said. "Freestyle, Greco, lifting weights. It feels good not having to be in the stands this time and getting to be on the mat."
Herzog punched his ticket to Des Moines with a district title at 138 pounds last week. He pinned Carson Springer (Dallas Center-Grimes) in the semifinals and tallied a 9-1 major decision over Lincoln Hutt (Waukee Northwest) in the finals.
"My finals were alright, but it could have been way better," Herzog said.
Herzog showcased his ability on his feet last weekend. He feels his success from a neutral position bodes well for him this week.
"I think I'm good on my feet," he said. "When I was in neutral (at districts), I dominated the match."
Herzog has honed in on his skill set from the top position -- something every wrestling coach stresses at the state tournament.
"I've worked on top a lot with my coaches the past three weeks," he said. "I'm confident with my top game. Bottom, I need to work on it, but I know I can get out if I want to. It's all in my head."
Herzog's state qualification is a testament to the progress he made this season.
"I can't believe what Parker is doing right now," Manz said last week. "He's always had potential, but he decided to hone in on this season."
An early-January loss motivated Herzog.
"After Christmas break, I lost a match I shouldn't have lost," he said. "My mindset was different. That loss showed me everything, and I think I'm peaking right now."
Wrestling has been a family affair for Herzog. His brother, Lanny, was a three-time state qualifier for the Lynx and finished sixth in his senior season.
"It was exciting to watch him," Parker said. "His senior year was exciting. It made me want to get on the mat."
His older brother was AL's last state medalist. Parker hopes to become the next this week.
"I feel amazing," he said. "It's all in my head. I have to keep the bad things out and stay confident in myself. I want to be on that podium."
Herzog (36-14) faces Joe Hirsch (Epworth, Western Dubuque) in the first round.
