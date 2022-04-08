(Council Bluffs) -- The Abraham Lincoln senior class will have plenty of talent playing college basketball next year.
Along with Josh Dix playing Division I at Iowa and Jamison Gruber playing Division II at Nebraska-Kearney, classmate JR Knauss is all set to play Division III at Simpson.
“I love the location,” Knauss told KMA Sports on Friday’s Upon Further Review. “It’s right by Des Moines and only about 45 minutes away from Ames. Their academics are really (strong). Once you graduate, they have a top three pay rate for graduates.”
The 6-foot-4 Knauss filled his role with the Lynx admirably throughout his career, including averaging 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.6 steals per game this past season.
“It started with Simpson (head coach Brad Bjorkgren) talking to me at an AAU tournament,” Knauss said. “He’s been showing me a lot of interest and been really passionate about me. I went on a visit up there and just really loved the environment.”
Knauss also had interest from Bellevue and Morningside before choosing the American Rivers Conference school in Indianola.
“Going into high school, I really wanted to get into college basketball,” Knauss said. “It’s always been a dream to play at the next level. It was a great experience competing with (Dix and Gruber) through high school. They bring so much to the court and are great leaders. Honestly, I think it will help a lot for the next level competing with those guys.”
Check out much more in the full interview with Knauss from Friday’s UFR below.