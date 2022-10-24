(Council Bluffs) -- Another Kvammen from Abraham Lincoln will play soccer at the next level with Hastings.
Lynx senior Kenzie Kvammen recently announced her decision to join her sister Peyton at the NAIA school.
“I instantly fell in love with the coach and all the players,” Kenzie Kvammen told KMA Sports. “I just knew that if I was on the team, I would love everyone and connect with everyone.”
Kvammen, who was one of the standout defenders for AL’s state finalist this past spring, also said the school fit what she was looking for academically.
“The college is known for a strong education system, and I want to be a physical education major,” she said. “I fell in love with the PE teacher herself, and so I thought that would be a good match for me.”
Another part of the fit with Hastings was getting a chance to play with her older sister Peyton.
“I’m very excited (to play with her),” Kenzie said. “We didn’t have a year together in high school due to the COVID year, so it’s kind of a redo for us. I’m very excited to play with her.”
Kvammen says Hastings sees her as a center back or outside back at the next level. Check out the full interview with Kvammen from Monday’s UFR below.