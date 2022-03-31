(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln's Emma Lee is the latest KMAland senior to commit to a sport at the collegiate level.
Her preferred sport is cross country, which she will run at College of St. Mary's.
"It's a great opportunity," Lee said. "I've enjoyed running cross country in high school. Getting to find that family again in college is something I look forward to."
Lee says cross country has helped her build relationships throughout her life.
"A lot of people can't run cross country," she said. "We care about each other. We have similar personalities and get along."
She hopes the sport leads to new friendships at College of St. Mary's.
"I never thought I would do a sport in college," she said. "But when I was offered the opportunity, I took it. It was something that sounded amazing."
Lee visited the College of St. Mary's last summer, where she connected with their coaching staff.
"I loved getting to talk with the coaches," she said. "Then they came and watched a couple of my meets. Their coach reminded me of my high school coaches. It made me excited to run (at College of St. Mary's). "
Lee says the opportunity to stay in the Omaha area intrigued her.
"It was a major factor," she said. "Being close to home was important to me. Being at home and running cross country in college was a top priority. It made College of St. Mary's an easy choice."
Lee has an easy-going approach as she transitions to college.
"I'm just going to follow along, hold on for dear life and do the best I can," she said. "I'll go with the flow and let things happen. I want to have fun and improve every chance I can."
Check out the full interview with Lee.