(Council Bluffs) -- A second Abraham Lincoln baseball standout will play at the next level with Ellsworth Community College.
Zach Lincoln recently joined Aidan Martin as a Lynx commit to the Ellsworth program.
“I’ve always wanted to play in college,” Lincoln told KMA Sports. “It’s always been my dream, so when I got the opportunity I was super excited. And it never hurts when you have a familiar face to play with you at the next level.”
Lincoln had a strong junior season this past summer, hitting .290/.405/.395 with eight doubles, a triple and a home run while walking 21 times and scoring a team-high 25 runs.
“(Ellsworth head baseball coach Kirk Clark) was super encouraging and really believed in me,” Lincoln said. “They just gave off good vibes, and they’re great in development. I think they’re going to be really, really good in the next few years. It felt like a perfect fit.”
The Lynx infielder hopes he can continue to grow his skills and his body at the next level with the Iowa Falls school.
“JUCO has always seemed to be the best option for me,” Lincoln said. “As someone that’s not fully developed yet, getting these two years before a four-year college is super important. I want to maximize my frame. I’m not the tallest, so I want to put the most weight on as possible and become the best player I can be.”
Listen to much more in the full interview with Lincoln in the audio file below.