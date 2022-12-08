(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln's Braydon Lincoln knew he wanted to continue playing baseball. It was just a matter of where.
He found that across the river at Midland.
"I'm excited to go to the next level," Lincoln said. "I always knew I wanted to, but it was nice to get that offer and accept it."
Lincoln put his name out there at showcases. That set up a meeting with Midland grad assistant Dillon Sears -- a Harlan alum.
"I was at a JUCO showcase," he said. "Coach Sears asked me if I wanted to visit. From there, I liked the campus. I liked the community there, and the coaches seemed like they would help a lot with development. It felt like a good place to be."
Lincoln considered Iowa Western and a few other schools before committing to the Warriors.
"They made me feel welcomed," Lincoln said. "And it's not too far from home. That helps."
Lincoln hit .359/.452/.437 with 25 RBI while leading the Lynx to a Missouri River Activities Conference title. Lincoln also pitched 36 innings, compiling a 5.25 ERA with 28 strikeouts. Lincoln expects to play in the outfield and pitch in college.
He was a leader in AL's turnaround season and hopes to craft a similar leadership role during his time at Midland.
"I work well with people," Lincoln said. "Finding a place for me should be easy. I'll work on trying to find a place and getting used to the new environment. I want to make a mark."
Click below to hear the full interview with Lincoln.