(Council Bluffs) -- Zoe Lutz’s story that now has her on a path to Central College is one of resilience.
The Abraham Lincoln senior lost her starting job in her sophomore season, but she stuck to the grind long enough to earn a spot during her senior year and now a chance to play Division III volleyball.
“Without that happening, I probably wouldn’t have worked as hard to get back into it,” Lutz said. “Those seniors we had last year were amazing and playing against them every day in practice always made me super competitive and practice way harder.”
Lutz put together a strong senior year in the middle for another typically strong Lynx team, averaging 1.3 kills and 0.6 blocks per set. With that came several opportunities that eventually landed her in Pella with Central.
“I took a lot of visits,” Lutz said. “I was mainly focusing on some schools in Minnesota, but then I decided that was a little too far to go. Central was the last college visit I took, and I fell in love the second I stepped on campus.”
Lutz said she enjoyed her visit to the school, including a chance to catch with a former KMAland athlete that is also a member of the Central volleyball team.
“I talked to Lauren Brown from Underwood,” she said. “Just to get a feel for the coach and the program. I watched some games from last year, and I just thought it would be a really good program for me.”
Hear the complete interview with Lutz from Friday’s Upon Further Review below.