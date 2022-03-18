(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln senior Liam Lutz grew up around the sport of volleyball. Now, he’ll take his talents to the next level with the Lees-McRae men’s volleyball program in Banner Elk, North Carolina.
“I honestly didn’t think it was a level I could get to,” Lutz said about playing college volleyball. “When I was a freshman, I started playing with and against boys, and I kind of started to hear about kids that were going to college (to play volleyball). Once I started hitting my sophomore and junior years, I realized it was something I realized I could work towards and do.”
Lutz’s connection with Lees-McRae is a simple recruiting story. It started with him filling out a recruiting form and went from there.
“They have a new coach this season,” Lutz said. “He reached out to me, and we got to talking. I really like his view for the future of the program, and after a visit it clicked into place.”
Lees-McRae currently plays in NCAA Division II in Conference Carolinas.
“It’s in a really small town in North Carolina,” Lutz added. “Only 2,000 people, but it’s right in the mountains. I fell in love with the campus when I got there. The team is super supportive and really believe in the culture of the program. That helped in making my decision.”
Listen to much more with Lutz from Friday’s Upon Further Review in the linked interview below.