Missouri River Activities Conference
(KMAland) -- The Missouri River Activities Conference has released their All-Conference team from the 2023 baseball season. 

Sioux City North led the way with five first-team choices Ayden Schrunk, Kal Chamberlain, Eli Cedillo, Cael Walrod and Steven Kling.

Sioux City East put four on the first team: Jax Theeler, Cal Jepsen, Brecken Schossow and Lincoln Colling.

Ayden Hoag (LeMars), Aidan Martin (Abraham Lincoln), Jaron Bleeker (Bishop Heelan) and Brady Baker (Bishop Heelan) were also first-team choices.

View the full list of selections below. 

IMG-2749.JPG

