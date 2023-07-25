(KMAland) -- The Missouri River Activities Conference has released their All-Conference team from the 2023 baseball season.
Sioux City North led the way with five first-team choices Ayden Schrunk, Kal Chamberlain, Eli Cedillo, Cael Walrod and Steven Kling.
Sioux City East put four on the first team: Jax Theeler, Cal Jepsen, Brecken Schossow and Lincoln Colling.
Ayden Hoag (LeMars), Aidan Martin (Abraham Lincoln), Jaron Bleeker (Bishop Heelan) and Brady Baker (Bishop Heelan) were also first-team choices.
View the full list of selections below.
