(Council Bluffs) -- Another Abraham Lincoln soccer standout is taking her talents to the college level.
This time, it's Jazmin Martinez-Rangel, who will play collegiately at Rockhurst.
"When I joined soccer, I knew I wanted to play at the next level," she said. "Starting that process was overwhelming, but it's something I wanted for a long time, so I'm very excited."
Martinez-Rangel got into soccer at a young age and was hooked.
"It's always been in my family," she said. "It means so much to everyone around me. It's so much more than getting to play college soccer. I worked for this. I'm excited to put this work to a higher level."
For Martinez-Rangel, choosing the next stop in her soccer career was a years-long process.
"There was a lot," she said. "My process started sophomore year. I learned so much about what I wanted in a future school. Rockhurst wasn't in my head, but how can it be? In the end, Rockhurst was the school for me."
Martinez-Rangel chose Rockhurst over interest from Nebraska-Kearney.
"I had to make a tough decision," she said. "I have nothing but good things to say about (Nebraska-Kearney), but I just liked the environment at Rockhurst more."
Martinez-Rangel joins a Rockhurst program that went 11-3-3 last year under long-time head coach Greg Herdlick, who has been at the program since 1999.
"They have continued success," Martinez-Rangel said. "There's a built-in culture. They have lots of success and build great players. That's important."
Martinez-Rangel isn't going to Rockhurst alone. Teammate Piper McGuire has also committed to the Hawks.
"We are so excited," she said. "We've been playing soccer together since we were 10 years old. It was never the plan, but we are so similar. I think going to Rockhurst together is going to be so much fun."
Click below to hear the full interview with Martinez-Rangel.