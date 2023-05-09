(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln standout Mathok Mathok realized his potential after a transfer from Omaha South. With the success he found under the direction of Lynx head coach Jason Isaacson, Mathok garnered plenty of interest in his college search.
The versatile 6-foot-6 Mathok will take his talents to Bellevue, signing with the school in a ceremony earlier this month.
“It started during the season when they reached out to me,” Mathok told KMA Sports. “They texted me after one of our games, and they stayed in touch with me. They kept up with me, and I went there for a little workout. That’s when they offered me.”
Mathok had plenty of interest in playing for the Bruins, but he decided to play out the rest of his senior season, posting 14.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
“After the season, I went there on an official visit,” he added. “The program is kind of like ours at AL. They like to set a lot of ball screens, they like to play fast and get out and play. The dorms were pretty nice. They’re all personal, and it was pretty nice there. It was small and close together, so no long walks.”
That was more than enough for Mathok to make the call for the NAIA school in the North Star Athletic Association, which went 15-14 this past season.
“It means a lot (to play college basketball),” Mathok said. “It shows all the work I put in actually paid off. It wasn’t all for nothing. If you really want something you can work for it and get it in the end.
“I just want to go there, get better in my game, get stronger and see where it takes me.”
Listen to much more with Mathok on his college decision in the audio file below.