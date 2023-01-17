(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln senior soccer star Piper McGuire will join her teammate in taking her talents to Rockhurst University.
McGuire joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday to talk about her decision to play for the Division II school in Kansas City.
“I’m super excited,” McGuire told KMA Sports. “I was kind of researching and visiting schools, and when I got to Rockhurst I knew it was the perfect fit.”
McGuire had a large hand in leading the Lynx to the Class 3A state championship game during her junior season, finishing with 14 goals and nine assists.
“After my visit, I got to watch a practice and kind of talk and interact with the girls,” McGuire said. “That really solidified my decision. The girls were so welcoming and felt I could fit right in there.”
McGuire isn’t the only Lynx standout that recently committed to Rockhurst. She will continue her connection with fellow senior Jazmin Martinez Rangel at the school.
“It’s probably not a surprise to anyone around us,” McGuire said. “We’re very close, and we have similar values and have been playing soccer together for our whole lives. We really connect well on the field, and we just chose the same school because we’re really alike.”
McGuire says she plans to continue her role as an attacking midfielder or forward at the next level with Rockhurst.
“I really like the school size in the big city,” she added. “I can be close with people around me and with my professors. I really like (Rockhurst). They’re very selective and have a lot of connections within Kansas City.”
Listen to the full interview with McGuire in the audio file below.