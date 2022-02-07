(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln multi-sport standout Baylie Girres had to make a couple tough decisions when deciding on her next stop.
The KMAland Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year and multi-year basketball starter first needed to decide which sport she would take to the next level. And last week, Girres officially made both decisions official with a commitment to Morningside basketball.
“It was really difficult,” Girres said. “I was back and forth for a long time, but I finally decided and figured out what I wanted to do.”
Girres, who earned second-team All-Missouri River Conference after her junior basketball season, says she first made the call on which sport she wanted to play at the next level. That made finding her school that much easier.
“I started to reach out to them in my club season,” Girres said of Morningside. “They started to watch me, and it went from there. I went on a visit and really loved the campus, the team, the coaches and everything. It made my decision that much easier.”
Girres is in the midst of another sterling season, averaging 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.
“I like (the Morningside) program for students coming in undecided, which is me,” she added. “I just really like the program and how they’re going to help the kids in deciding what to do in their career. It really felt like home (at Morningside).”
Listen to more with Girres from Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.