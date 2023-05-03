(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln’s Bryson Patlan didn’t have plans to play college football, especially after his senior year was cut short by a torn ACL. However, he started seeing many of his teammates pursuing the next level, and so he decided to put himself out there.
Eventually, the 5-foot-9, 230-pound defensive lineman found a fit with Midland in Fremont, Nebraska.
“I wasn’t on that college route,” Patlan admits. “I got some film together, and I just sent it out to a couple colleges around me. Midland was one of those colleges that responded back and was positive about the process.”
Patlan played in just three games last year, but he was productive with 13 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss after 14.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and 1.0 TFL as a junior.
“I went on a visit (to Midland),” Patlan said, “and I really liked the atmosphere they have there. It’s a great environment. The coaches were really ready to win. They want to get to work, and the head coach was really cool and chill.”
The Warriors are coached by former Nebraska assistant coach Jeff Jamrog, who led Midland to an 8-3 record in 2022. Patlan says he’s likely to figure in somewhere along the defensive line.
“I haven’t really talked to the coaches about that as much as I wanted to,” he said. “I played defensive tackle and defensive end at Abraham Lincoln. They could put me at both, and I would play both. Whatever they want me to do, I’ll do it.”
Patlan says he is excited to represent his family in college and within college football.
“Not a lot of people in my family went to college,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to go to the next level, play football and go to college at the same time.”
Listen to much more with Patlan on his college decision in the audio file below.