(Council Bluffs) -- Fresh off a milestone week, Abraham Lincoln junior setter Molly Romano is ready to lead her team into the postseason.
The Wayne State commit has been the straw that stirs the drink in AL's offense, leading the Lynx to a 22-17 record and a No. 14 ranking in Class 5A.
Romano totaled 93 assists for AL last week and eclipsed 2,000 career assists last Tuesday.
"It's huge," Romano said of the accomplishment. "But I could not have done without my teammates. My passers have worked hard to perfect their passes. That's allowed me to connect with my hitters."
Romano has been the Lynx's setter since her freshman year. Her experiences have allowed her to develop chemistry with Abraham Lincoln's talented hitters, such as alum Baylie Girres and current stars Hutson Rau and Azaria Green.
"I feed off other people's energy, and I think other people feed off mine," Romano said. "I look for the person in the game with the most energy. Energy is the game of volleyball. I look for the people that are on, and I find a way to feed them. If you're on, I'm going to find you the best way I can."
As Romano has gotten more reps, her court awareness has grown.
"It's grown with time," she said. "I also play club volleyball in Omaha. Learning and connecting with those people has helped me increase my energy. It helped me realize my energy is important for how the rest of my team feels. As a setter, you impact every play."
Romano rightfully oozes confidence in the setter position. Her 765 assists this season ranks third in Class 5A.
"My confidence and decision-making have grown a lot," she said. "Playing for Nebraska Elite (her club) is huge. I'm learning I can do the things on the court that make the game go."
Whatever success Abraham Lincoln has or doesn't have in the postseason likely revolves around Romano.
The Lynx open their postseason on Thursday against Southeast Polk. The path to state is simple for AL -- win two games.
"That's our biggest fire," Romano said. "It's been our goal since the beginning of the season. We know the importance of the postseason. We're all super excited."
Click below to hear the full interview with Romano.