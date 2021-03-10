(Des Moines) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln just couldn’t get over the hump on Wednesday at the state basketball tournament.
The Lynx (19-5) fell behind early, and made several runs, but it wasn’t enough in a 54-37 Class 4A state quarterfinal loss to red hot Ames (18-3).
“We didn’t get a good start,” AL Coach Jason Isaacson said. “We wanted to come out and punch them first. We didn’t do that.”
Ames used offensive rebounds and second-chance opportunities to score six of the game’s first eight points and pushed their lead as high as 11 in the first half.
“They’re a team you just don’t want to be down to,” Isaacson said. “These guys are so deliberate and patient in their ball screen offense. They really, really work until they get the shot they want.”
Despite the early deficit, the Lynx battled back to within six at halftime, scoring the final five of the half. The last three came on a dazzling display of wizardry by junior Josh Dix, who split a double team and spun into a trey just before the horn.
Ames pushed the lead back to eight with five of the first eight in the third, but AL made another run with the next four to cut the lead in half. That would be short-lived with Ames putting together a 13-1 run between the end of the third and beginning of the fourth to virtually put the game out of commission.
“Going into the fourth, we really felt we wanted to try to get the tempo up,” Isaacson added. “Obviously, doing that changes how we play defensively. We overextended and gave up some easy shots.”
Dix finished the game with a team-high 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a battle with fellow Division I recruit Tamin Lipsey, who ended up with 12 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals.
“He’s just a great player,” Dix said. “It’s a blessing to share the court with him. He’s got a really great future.”
The Lynx also appear to have a bright future with the return of Dix and fellow junior starter Jamison Gruber (5 points, 3 steals, 2 assists). However, they will have to replace senior starters Lennx Brown (3 points, 4 rebounds), Noah Sandbothe (9 points, 3 rebounds) and Christian Tidiane (6 points, 2 rebounds) and reserves Jaden Reiss (1 point) and Ben Waugh (2 points).
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Isaacson said. “Those five kids are phenomenal young men. They do everything you ask and they do it hard. They showed dup non-stop over four years. It was really fun to get them down here.”
“It’s just an amazing experience,” Tidiane added. “I’ve always dreamed of it all my life. No other group of guys I’d rather do it with.”
Ames, which won for the 13th straight time, advances to play Waukee in a Class 4A state semifinal on Thursday evening at 8:00. Corey Phillips added a game-high 16 points and seven rebounds, and Keyshaun Brooks put in 10 points off the bench for the Little Cyclones.
View complete video interviews with Coach Isaacson, Tidiane and Dix below.