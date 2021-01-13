(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln senior standout Jude Ryan is coming off a big weekend that he hopes is a harbinger of big things to come.
The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week picked up a 145-pound championship at the Rollin Dyer Invitational in Atlantic on Saturday, nabbing a pair of state-ranked wins in the process.
“I wanted to go out there with the highest expectations for myself,” Ryan told KMA Sports. “I put in the work outside the room so I expected to go in and win all those matches.”
Ryan picked up some added motivation when he found out that he was seeded fourth in a loaded bracket.
“It motivated me a bit,” he said. “I’ve been seeded low before, and it’s like I have to go out and prove myself. These people don’t believe I can wrestle, so I’ve got to go show them I can.”
Ryan did exactly that, including a 9-6 decision win over 2A No. 2 ranked Isaac Bryan of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, who he will likely see again this year in the Missouri River Conference.
“It was a lot of mentally preparing before the match,” Ryan said. “We went over a bit of film. He’s a really solid wrestler, and he tries to muscle people around. When he started pushing in then I was able to hit some throws.
“I was pretty comfortable with that since I wrestle Greco a lot. I was able to incorporate the offseason styles into that big match, and it ended up getting some big points for me.”
Ryan, who is committed to wrestle at Wisconsin-LaCrosse, hopes his successes this past weekend will carry over as the season moves on.
“I think the main thing it does for me is gives me a lot of momentum and confidence,” he said. “You win one then you win the next one and the next one. It keeps snowballing.”
