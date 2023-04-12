(Council Bluffs) -- Another Abraham Lincoln senior soccer player will take their talents to the next level.
Lynx defender Haylie Santon may have missed her freshman and sophomore seasons due to COVID and injury, but she has shown enough to have a chance with the NJCAA national champions.
“Iowa Western has always been a choice that’s close to home,” Santon said. “(Iowa Western assistant coach Jamison Parkhill) and (head coach Adam Sanchez) were super patient with me throughout the process and that made me feel comfortable.”
Santon, who missed her sophomore season to a torn ACL after COVID wiped out her freshman year, says Iowa Western was always the school she had in the back of her mind.
“The facilities are amazing,” she said. “I got a chance to practice with the girls, and they were amazing. They made me feel comfortable. (Coach Parkhill) always made me feel comfortable, and the academics were a huge part of (the decision), too.”
Santon had a special connection with Coach Parkhill prior to the recruiting process. Parkhill, who is the head boys coach at Abraham Lincoln, was her club coach when she was younger.
“It’s really great that (Coach Parkhill) saw the talent in me,” Santon said, “especially with how good they are. He just made me feel really comfortable with coming there.”
