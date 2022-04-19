(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln's Hanna Schimmer has found the net at will during her senior soccer season, and it's paying off for her team.
"It was a learning experience at the beginning with a couple of new players," Schimmer said. "Once we figured out how to connect and play together, we've become a machine."
The Iowa Western commit has been the straw that stirs the drink for the 3A No. 3 Lynx during their 6-3 start.
"We want to go to state this year," Schimmer said. "Knowing that pushes our drive to win."
While Schimmer's team has been a machine, she has been a goal-scoring machine with 11 winners this season.
"My coach (Robbie Miller) always tells me to make big runs to get on offense," she said. "Then I go one versus one. That's a big part of my success."
Schimmer's offensive arsenal was on full display last week with a pair of hat tricks against Sioux City North and Treynor.
"A hat trick is a big deal," Schimmer said. "And I love scoring goals, so that many is icing on the cake. It makes me feel amazing after the game."
Schimmer's two hat tricks last week and her one-goal outing on Monday night have brought her season total to 11, three shy of last year's total.
"I was out a few games last year from injuries with track," she said. "This year, I decided not to do track. And I've done better. There hasn't been as much pressure on my body."
Schimmer says the chemistry with her teammates has grown, which has also played a hand in her success.
"Being a part of a team that has been together for two years is a major part of our success."
The Lynx are headed in the right path and aiming for a fourth consecutive trip to state. However, their goals go beyond that. Schimmer and her teammates hope to bring AL its first state tournament win in program history and perhaps a state title.
"We have to stay a little humble and keep working hard to reach our goals," she said. "We have to win as a team to get our goal."
Regardless of how her senior season ends, Schimmer has more soccer in her future at Iowa Western.
"I'm excited to keep my career going," she said. "They have a great facility and academics. They had great resources, and I'm close to home. It will be a great stepping stone in my career."
Check out the full interview with Schimmer below.