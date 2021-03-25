(Council Bluffs) -- One of the top girls basketball players in KMAland will continue her career with Midland in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Abraham Lincoln’s Jillian Shanks picked the Warriors over other heavy interest from Bellevue, Briar Cliff, Morningside and Simpson.
“It meant everything to me (to be recruited),” Shanks told KMA Sports. “I’ve been playing basketball since I was little, so it’s tough to think about a time when I won’t be playing anymore. To have the opportunity to play at the college level is super exciting to me, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Shanks says narrowing down her list of schools and then making an ultimate decision was “very stressful.” In the end, though, relationships were a big reason she chose the Fremont, Nebraska school.
“Coach (Shawn) Gilbert and I developed a really good relationship,” she said. “I love his sense of humor, and I always felt it was important to go to a school where I felt a connection with the coach.”
Shanks says she also enjoyed the small campus, the athletic facilities and the education program at Midland. Proximity to home was also a key factor in her decision.
The Lynx standout, who picked up KMA Sports’ Missouri River Conference Player of the Year award, averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this past season. Shanks hopes her impact at Midland is as big and very soon.
“The GPAC is a great conference,” she said. “They play really fast-paced, which is definitely my game, and I’m excited to get started. My goal (is to play right away). I’ll have to work for it, but that’s my goal.”
Listen to much more with Shanks from Thursday’s UFR linked below.