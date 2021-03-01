(KMAland) -- Three Abraham Lincoln basketball players were named First Team All-MRC on Monday.
Jillian Shanks was picked named among the First Team members on the All-Missouri River Conference girls basketball team.
Shanks – a senior – is joined on the first team by Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Payton Hardy and her junior teammate Emma Salker, LeMars senior Kylie Dreckman, Sioux City East junior Kayla Benson and Bishop Heelan Catholic sophomore Kenley Meis.
Abraham Lincoln also placed junior Baylie Girres on the second team with Sioux City East juniors Megan Callahan and Taylor Drent, Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Maddie Hinkel, Bishop Heelan Catholic sophomore Lauren Peck and LeMars freshman Sarah Brown.
On the boys all-conference team, Abraham Lincoln’s Josh Dix and Jamison Gruber were picked to the first team. Other first team choices included Sioux City West’s Keeon Hutton, LeMars’ Spencer Mackey, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Majok Majouk and Sioux City East’s DaVares Whitaker.
On the second team, Abraham Lincoln’s Noah Sandbothe and Christian Tidiane were tabbed. Sioux City East’s Bie Ruei, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jake Layman, Keavian Hayes of Sioux City West and Alec Dreckman of LeMars are also on the second team.