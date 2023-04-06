(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln senior Robbie Siford is excited to continue his running career.
Siford will take his talents across the Missouri River to Bellevue University.
"I really didn't think running in college was something I planned on doing until around the end of the cross country season," Siford tells KMA Sports. "It's something I'm excited to do. Hopefully, I get more experience."
Until this season, Siford was hesitant about running in college.
"Running is a big part of my life," Siford said. "I talked to Coach (Craig) Christians at Bellevue. He made it seem like it would be a good experience. I can come in, compete, learn and get even faster."
Bellevue's small size and proximity to Council Bluffs were the deciding factors in Siford's commitment.
"It's just across the river," he said. "It's not a big school. Bellevue is smaller than Abraham Lincoln. I'll get to know everybody and be more active. It was about the class sizes for me. All classes are about 30 (students) to 1 (teacher)."
The cross country program also satisfied Siford.
"It felt like a tight-knit family instead of just a group that runs together," he said.
Siford hopes for success at Bellevue athletically and academically.
"It's going to take a lot of work," he said. "But I'm excited to put a lot of work into it."
Siford plans to pursue a coaching and teaching career when his competitive days are done. He hopes to someday be like the mentors he's had, such as his parents and Abraham Lincoln head cross country coach Matt Lee.
"We always got up early in the morning and ran before I went to daycare," Siford said about his parents. "In my high school career, Coach Lee was always there. He hooked me up with Coach Christians so I could move on in college."
Click below to hear the full interview with Siford.