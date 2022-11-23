(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln senior Clayton Smith is far from done playing baseball.
He made sure of that with his recent commitment to Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
"It's a great feeling to have a college that wants me to play for them," Smith said. "I'm excited to play for them."
For Smith, his commitment is the culmination of his long-desired aspirations to play baseball at the collegiate level.
"I always hoped I could play at the next level," Smith said. "I took a visit and went from there. Here I am now."
Mount Mercy checked the boxes for Smith both academically and athletically.
"They had the program I wanted," he said. "And their baseball program seems good."
Smith originally expected to pursue the JUCO route at Iowa Western before stumbling across Mount Mercy.
"Once I looked into Mount Mercy, everything pointed to Mount Mercy," he said. "Everyone I met there was nice. The overall environment was important, and Mount Mercy was that place. It just felt like a good place to be."
Smith joins a Mount Mercy program that went 33-20 last year. He expects to possibly pitch or play at either first or third base in college.
"Last year, I had a bit of a shoulder injury," he said. "This offseason is big for me to keep my hitting up to date. And I'm trying to get a little faster. I hope to have a great experience at the college level and have a great time."
Check out the full interview with Smith below.