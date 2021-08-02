(Council Bluffs) -- A vital part of Abraham Lincoln's state basketball tournament run will take his talents to Peru State.
Christian Tidiane, the six-foot-five-inch big man in Coach Jason Isaacson's rotation, joined Upon Further Review to discuss his commitment.
"It's great to continue playing basketball," Tidiane said. "It (basketball) has been everything. I grew up playing."
Tidiane was a stat-stuffing machine as a senior, averaging 7.6 points, 2.3 blocks, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.
"I wasn't the most athletic kid, but I've just grown into the athlete that I am. I worked hard and trusted Coach Isaacson. "
His constant progression led to the interest of many schools, but Tidiane says his choice came down to Bellevue and Peru State.
"It was a hard decision," he said. "But I wanted to go to a school where I could focus on my weaknesses. I knew I needed to get stronger, and I really liked Peru State's weightlifting programs. That was a big pitch from them."
Aside from their facilities, the Bobcats' roster and style of play enticed him.
"They have a lot of Omaha guys that I'm good friends with," he said. "I like their ball movement and how they utilize the posts. There's a lot of movement. I hope I can come in and bring some energy."
The Bobcats went 9-15 last season with an injury-ridden lineup under coach Bob Ludwig.
When he arrives in Peru, Tidiane hopes to continue honing in on his craft.
"My main focus is to keep getting better, keep working hard and see where it takes me," he said.
Academically, Tidiane is undecided but says he's leaning towards coaching and hopes to someday coach.
"I've always loved basketball," he said.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Drew Bippes and Tyler Witt are also on the Peru State roster. Click below to hear the full interview with Tidiane.