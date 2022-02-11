(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln standout Jacee Tindall parlayed a strong junior spring into an opportunity at the next level with Morningside.
The Lynx senior recently announced her intentions to continue throwing with the Mustangs track and field program.
“I reached out to Morningside at the beginning of my senior year to look more into the program,” Tindall said. “I know some alumni that absolutely love it there, so I went on a visit and ended up loving it.”
Tindall says she found a great feeling within the Morningside community.
“I went various other places, but I just really loved the community and environment,” she said. “I met some of the team and felt at home right away. They’re all really welcoming, and I really liked the family aspect.”
While Tindall missed out on her sophomore year of track and field due to COVID, she was able to make a major mark in her junior season. Tindall qualified for state in the shot put, set a personal best throw of 35-05.50 and took 13th in Class 4A. That was all she needed to show she could take those talents to the next level.
“I have always loved (throwing),” Tindall said. “I’m always happy while doing it and decided I wanted to continue with it.”
The missed sophomore season and the trip to state conspired to push Tindall even more in the shot put. And she hopes to add a trip to state in the discus to finish out her AL career.
“I’m looking at some higher landmarks to hit this year,” she said. “My first year throwing the discus was actually last year, so I’m hoping to go to state for both shot and discus. That’s a goal I’ve been work for.”
