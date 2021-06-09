Abraham Lincoln Lynx

(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln's Brandon Toledo, Kiernan Day and Alex Stogdill were named first-team members to the All-Missouri River Activities Conference boys soccer team on Wednesday. 

Toledo was recognized as a forward, Day as a midfielder and Stogdill as a fullback. 

Teammates Spencer Hewitt was a second-team selection at the forward position. 

Other first-team selections include forwards Alan Magana (Sioux City North), Jamie Perez (Sioux City West) and Ty Shoulders (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), midfielders Brady Schaap (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Jack Lloyd (Sioux City North), Oscar Perez (Sioux City West), fullbacks Gadisa Bezuneh (Sioux City North), Alex Tule (Sioux City West) and Marcus Headid (Sergeant Bluff-Luton). Sioux City West's Cesar Vazquez was the first-team goalkeeper.

View the full teams below. 

MRAC Boys Soccer

