(Council Bluffs) -- Despite missing her senior season to injury, Jazmyne Villalobos impressed enough to garner interest from College of St. Mary.
Villalobos, who played as a key reserve during her junior season with the Lynx, recently committed to continue playing basketball at the Omaha school.
“Choosing College of St. Mary kind of came easy,” Villalobos told KMA Sports. “I didn’t get to play this season, but I first connected with (College of St. Mary women’s basketball coach Kirk Walker) this past summer during my club season. We kind of talked throughout the whole summer, and he’s been very supportive throughout my recovery.”
Villalobos tore her ACL in August and was comforted with Coach Walker’s continued support.
“He’s just kind of made me feel very comfortable,” she said. “Him and the team were very welcoming, and they made me feel like I was already a part of it. It’s just kind of surreal that even after the injury he still wants me. It made me feel special in a way.”
While Villalobos’ career numbers are modest, Coach Walker and the Flames women’s basketball program are excited to add another Council Bluffs native to the mix. Both Allison and Allisa Schubert of Thomas Jefferson and Bailey White of St. Albert were on the roster this past season.
“They’re definitely (people) I’m going to look up to,” Villalobos said. “(The Schuberts) were from TJ and closer to where I’m from, and I feel like I can look up to them as leaders and try to get where they’re at right now.”
Regardless of the basketball, Villalobos might see her injury as a blessing in disguise years from now as it helped her find a potential professional interest.
“I’m going to major in kinesiology and exercise science to hopefully become an athletic trainer or physical therapist,” she said. “With my injury, being around the whole physical therapy experience and experiencing that made me want to do the same that my physical therapist did for me. I want to help those athletes going through an injury and help them get back to 100 percent and return to their sport.”
