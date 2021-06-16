(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln junior Jessica Vrenick has taken on a new role this softball season and had success in the process.
The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week joined Wednesday's Upon Further Review to discuss her stellar start to the season and recent run of offensive brilliance.
Vrenick tallied 10 hits and three RBI last week while also scoring eight runs in four contests.
"I was just trying to be calm and confident," she said. "I knew my team was supporting me, so that helped me keep hitting and do as best as I could."
Vrenick is hitting .491/.509/.636 with 12 RBI and seven extra-base hits in 27 knocks.
"I've become more confident over the years," she said. "My mindset is to be confident and not overthink. No matter what I do, my team always has my back."
Last year, Vrenick hit .408/.462/.493 with six RBI in 71 at-bats, setting the stage for a breakthrough junior campaign.
"I was expecting to do as well as I did last year," she said. "But lately, I've done better. Last year made us want to work harder."
Vrenick has been a cog in the Lynx's 7-9 start. Their seven wins match their output from the past two seasons and only two away from their winningest season since 2016 when they went 9-26-1.
AL has zero seniors, and Vrenick is only one of four juniors in the lineup, which means she has taken on more of a leadership role.
"It's been new," she said. "My team thinks of me as quiet, so I have been trying to be more vocal."
The Lynx return to action on Wednesday against Lewis Central. They return to conference action on Thursday for a doubleheader against crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson, the beginning of the second half of their Missouri River Conference schedule. Vrenick feels the final few weeks of the regular season could be fruitful for AL.
"I think we can grow," she said. "We are starting to learn how each other work because we haven't played together much. Now we can work off each other more. Seeing these teams a second time, instead of splitting, we are going to try to take both from all these teams and show them we are not to be messed with."
