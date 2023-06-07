(Council Bluffs) -- The Missouri River Activities Conference and Council Bluffs City Tournament champion is also the 2023 KMAland Boys Tennis Player of the Year.
Abraham Lincoln junior Chris Wailes plays tennis year-round. That passion to hone his craft paid off in a big way in 2023.
"I try to play as much as I can," Wailes said. "I play in the summer a lot and try to play indoors in the winter. It's a passion. All of my family played tennis. It's something that keeps us together and something I enjoy doing."
Wailes pieced together another successful season that ended with a trip to state.
"I improved a lot of my game," he said. "Especially in my serve. It changed a lot, which was for the better. I developed more spin, and my shots improved."
Those improvements were an emphasis for Wailes leading up to -- and during -- the season.
"I was grinding," he said. "I did a lot of camps and lessons to prepare for the season. My serve, the form is so much better and smoother. Footwork wise, mine was sloppy and not clean. Now that I've improved, I'm more consistent."
Wailes was 13-4 in No. 1 singles action this year. He beat fellow state qualifiers Andrew Lawrence (Shenandoah) and Christian Jensen (Lewis Central) and ultimately made the state tournament after a runner-up finish in his district.
“I thought I was playing pretty solid all day,” Wailes told KMA Sports. “I started off a little slow, but when I got to my (second) match, I thought I played a lot better.”
Wailes lost in the first round of state to eventual state runner-up Caleb Peterson (Ankeny Centennial), and lost in consolation action to end his season.
"It was exciting," he said. "I'm just glad I could get there."
Wailes' trip to state in singles action came after making it in doubles as a sophomore with Ty James.
"It was a huge difference," he said. "I'm more of a doubles player. Singles is fun to play. I had to focus more on my singles work because I knew that's what I was going to compete in. Footwork is important in singles. And you have to hit more shots."
With one season remaining, Wailes hopes his continual work on his craft results in another strong season next year.
"It's never perfect," he said. "I need to make every shot the best shot. I can improve in every aspect."
Wailes is the first tennis player from AL and the third from Council Bluffs to earn this honor. Hear the full interview below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Colin Reis, Denison-Schleswig
2021: Jeff Miller, St. Albert
2019: Reed Miller, St. Albert
2018: Joel Ibanez, Glenwood