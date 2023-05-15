(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln’s Chris Wailes is on to state tennis for the second consecutive year, but this time he’s doing it in singles.
Wailes, who qualified last year in doubles with teammate Ty James, earned his qualification with a district runner-up finish at WDM Valley last week.
“I thought I was playing pretty solid all day,” Wailes told KMA Sports. “I started off a little slow, but when I got to my (second) match, I thought I played a lot better.”
Wailes was a 6-1, 6-1 winner in the opener over Braylon Stockwell of Norwalk before clinching his spot in the state tournament with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Lewis Barry of Waukee.
“My serves were going in, and I was hitting good shots and staying consistent,” Wailes added. “Finally, I ran into the monster himself in the final round.”
That “monster” was Waukee’s Quinn Monson, who is ranked No. 3 in the state and beat Wailes, 6-0, 6-0.
“It was definitely a different experience for me,” he said. “I wasn’t used to playing that type of competition.”
Now that he has seen that competition, Wailes is only going to be better for it when it comes time to compete in the 2A singles draw.
“It just gets me to see what I need to improve on in practice throughout the week until state,” he said. “He had a great serve, so I need to just work on returns a lot. Working on my serve and staying consistent will also help a lot.”
The 2A state singles draw, which is slated for next Tuesday and Wednesday in Iowa City at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex, has not been released at this time, but Wailes’ goals are plenty clear.
“I’m hoping to at least finish in the top eight,” he said. “We’ll see. It just depends on how lucky I get on the draw.”
Listen to much more with the AL junior in the audio file below.